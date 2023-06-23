Mike Ring

SHELL LAKE — The Shell Lake Lions Club recently honored one of their own when member Mike Ring was presented with the prestigious Birch-Sturm Fellowship Award.

The Birch-Sturm Fellowship is intended to recognize individuals who exemplify dedication and commitment to Lionism. The fellowship was created by the Wisconsin Lions Foundation in 1990 and is named after Wisconsin’s only International Presidents Frank V. Birch and Clarence L. Sturm, who were great supporters of the foundation.

