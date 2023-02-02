Award

Spooner-Trego Lions Club member Bob Wanek (R) receives the Chevon Award from District Gov. Brian Dulmes.

 Barb Dulmes, District 27-E1

SPOONER – Spooner-Trego Lions Club member Bob Wanek received recognition of 50 years of service, the Chevron Award of Lions International, from President Brandi Sheehan. It was presented by District Gov. Brian Dulmes of 27-E1 (northwest Wisconsin) at a recent banquet.

Wanek commented that those years working with other Lions were a wonderful experience. Meeting new friends and completing projects that help the area and people made many days not work but a satisfying experience, he said.

