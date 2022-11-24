MINONG – Link Ford & RV received two major awards from the Ford Motor Co. on Thursday, Nov. 17 – the President’s Award and the 75 Years in Business Award.

The Minong-based dealership and service center, owned by Jack and his son Troy Link, was opened in 1946 by Jack’s father, Wilfred “Wolf” Link and his Uncle Francis Link, said General Manager Tom Brisky. When Francis passed away in 1987, Wolf took over, and then the dealership was taken over by his son and grandson after he passed away.

