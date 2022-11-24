...LOCALLY DENSE FOG CONTINUES THIS MORNING...
Areas of fog are expected to continue to affect the area this
morning. Localized visibilities are falling to below one mile at
times, with some locations experiencing visibility of less than
one quarter of a mile. Visibilities are expected to improve by 9am
to greater than 3 miles.
1 of 2
Ford Motor Co. Regional Manager Catrina Dunleavy presented the 75 Years in Business Award to Link Ford and RV at the dealership on Nov. 17. L-R: owners Mary Jo and Jack Link, Dunleavy and owner Troy Link.
Ford Motor Co. Regional Manager Catrina Dunleavy presented the 75 Years in Business Award to Link Ford and RV at the dealership on Nov. 17. L-R: owners Mary Jo and Jack Link, Dunleavy and owner Troy Link.
Regan Kohler
Link Ford and RV team members gathered for a group photo in honor of the two awards they received from Ford Motor Co. that morning.
MINONG – Link Ford & RV received two major awards from the Ford Motor Co. on Thursday, Nov. 17 – the President’s Award and the 75 Years in Business Award.
The Minong-based dealership and service center, owned by Jack and his son Troy Link, was opened in 1946 by Jack’s father, Wilfred “Wolf” Link and his Uncle Francis Link, said General Manager Tom Brisky. When Francis passed away in 1987, Wolf took over, and then the dealership was taken over by his son and grandson after he passed away.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.