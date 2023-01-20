Shell Lake

SHELL LAKE – Open enrollment seats for the School District of Shell Lake’s 2023-24 year are limited, as was reported by the School Board at the meeting Monday, Jan. 16.

Supt. Todd Felhofer said there are a lot of open seats available at the early elementary school levels, but “not very many openings for five through 12.”

