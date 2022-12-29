Library

SHELL LAKE – The Shell Lake Public Library is hosting Maker Monday the first Monday of every month at 4 p.m. for adults and children ages 10 and up.

Jan. 2 will be a 3D Snowflake Maker Monday. Feb. 6 is Love Blocks, and March 6 will be Burlap Sign.

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments