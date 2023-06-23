...AIR QUALITY ALERT FOR OZONE CONTINUES FOR ALL OF WISCONSIN...
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will be in effect from 10 AM CDT
Wednesday morning through 11 PM CDT Friday night.
This advisory affects the full state of Wisconsin.
Favorable meteorological conditions combined with the presence of
aged Canadian wildfire smoke will lead to enhanced surface ozone
production Wednesday through Friday. In general, peak ozone
concentrations occur from 10 am each morning until 10 pm each night,
with lower ozone concentrations observed overnight and into the
morning hours. The air quality index is expected to reach the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level statewide, with the potential to
reach the UNHEALTHY level on an isolated basis. During peak ozone,
people with lung disease (such as asthma), children, older adults,
and people who are active outdoors (including outdoor workers) should
reduce or consider avoiding prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion,
while all others should consider reducing prolonged or heavy outdoor
exertion.
For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov
The Spooner Area Chamber of Commerce presented the beneficiaries of the 2023 Food & Wine Tasting with their checks on Wednesday, June 14. Spooner Area Youth Hockey Association was one of two of the beneficiaries. Pictured (front row): Ian Freeman, Magnus Salquist, Eli Freeman, Sawyer Meyer; (middle row) Noah Freeman, Cole Meyer, Orrin Salquist; (back row) Chamber Board members Ted Schmitz and Lisa Olson, Executive Director Lauren Hartwig and Board member Aaron Arf.
The Spooner Memorial Library was one of the beneficiaries from the Chamber’s April Food & Wine Tasting benefit. Pictured are Library Director Angie Bodzislaw, Chamber Board members Ted Schmitz, Lisa Olson and Aaron Arf and Chamber Executive Director Lauren Seifert.
