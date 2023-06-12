Library

SPOONER — The Spooner Memorial Library will be offering Summer Jam Sessions weekly for ukuleles.

Every Monday from June 19-Aug. 21, 3:45 to 4:45 p.m., all ages are welcome to play, practice and have fun. This is a good start for those who have learned the basics at a Uke Funshop.

