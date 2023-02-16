LFRC

SHELL LAKE – The Lakeland Family Resource Center invites people to the 2023 Winter Festival on Saturday, Feb. 18, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Shell Lake.

Share the love of the outdoors in this free event, which includes an ice fishing contest, a free meal in the Community Center, snowshoe races, snow art, hot chocolate and a s’mores station and more.

