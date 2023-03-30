Easter

SPOONER — The Lakeland Family Resource Center will present an Easter EGG-STRAVAGANZA Saturday, April 1, beginning at 9:30 a.m. at Spooner City Park.

This is a free family event. Families should check in at the registration table upon arrival. The hunt will be split by age groups. At 10 a.m., ages 0-4 will begin, followed by 5- to 8-year-olds at 10:15 a.m. and 9 and up at 10:30 a.m. Visit the prize table if you find a golden coin.

