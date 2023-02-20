Gala

L-R: Spencer and Keisha Churchill of Round Man Brewing Co., Bryanna Green and Renee Luell of Lakeland Family Resource Center, Vic Sacco of Sacco Group-Edina Realty, Jacquie Buchmann, Lakeland Family Resource Center, and Blain Churchill of Round Man. Not pictured: Kellie Strand, Sacco Group-Edina Realty.

 Contributed

SPOONER – Lakeland Family Resource Center, Sacco Group-Edina Realty and Round Man Brewing Co. have partnered once again to host Tastefully Together.

Tastefully Together, a mid-winter gala celebrating families, will be held on Thursday, March 2, at 6 p.m. at Round Man Brewing Co. in Spooner. Tastefully Together will include live music from the Victones, food and drinks, raffles and a silent auction. Tickets can be purchased online at www.lakelandfrd.com/event/tastefully-together or by contacting Lakeland Family Resource Center or the Sacco Group-Edina Realty. Tickets are selling fast, so get them soon. All proceeds will support the community through Lakeland Family Resource Center.

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments