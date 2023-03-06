Lewis

Chad Lewis will share the most haunted places in Wisconsin at a presentation at Spooner Memorial Library.

SPOONER — Get ready for a night of bizarre ghosts, spirits and poltergeists as Chad Lewis puts all of his most haunted cases into a presentation at the Spooner Memorial Library Thursday, March 9, at 6 p.m.

This presentation takes the audience on a journey to some of the most haunted places in Wisconsin. It covers the entire state, from a vengeful spirit haunting a cemetery in Appleton to a haunted B&B in Milwaukee. From phantom creatures prowling the woods to back-road creatures, no place in Wisconsin is without its own haunting.

