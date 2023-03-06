...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two to four inches.
* WHERE...In Minnesota, Pine County. In Wisconsin, Burnett,
Washburn, Sawyer and Price Counties. This includes the Tribal
Lands of the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation and the Mille
Lacs Band, Hinckley and, Lena Lake areas.
* WHEN...Until 3 PM CST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Chad Lewis will share the most haunted places in Wisconsin at a presentation at Spooner Memorial Library.
SPOONER — Get ready for a night of bizarre ghosts, spirits and poltergeists as Chad Lewis puts all of his most haunted cases into a presentation at the Spooner Memorial Library Thursday, March 9, at 6 p.m.
This presentation takes the audience on a journey to some of the most haunted places in Wisconsin. It covers the entire state, from a vengeful spirit haunting a cemetery in Appleton to a haunted B&B in Milwaukee. From phantom creatures prowling the woods to back-road creatures, no place in Wisconsin is without its own haunting.
