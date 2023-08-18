Kim Ammann of Winged Freedom Raptor Hospital

SHELL LAKE — Join the Shell Lake Public Library for the Winged Freedom Raptor Program Tuesday, Aug. 22, at 4 p.m. for an afternoon with Dr. Kim Ammann, DVM, who runs the only licensed raptor rehabilitation center in northwest Wisconsin.

Ammann will be discussing her important work at the raptor center, their success stories, as well as some of the challenges she faces working with wild birds.

  

