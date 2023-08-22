SPOONER — As everyone is well aware, the significant snowmobile and ATV/UTV trail system in Washburn County would not exist but for the support of the individual landowners.

As a demonstration of its appreciation, Rolling Hills will sponsor a landowner’s picnic on Labor Day Monday, Sept. 4. The event will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Railroad Park pavilion in Spooner. The club is also sponsoring a five-gun raffle with various business sponsors throughout the county. The winners will be chosen during the picnic starting at 1 p.m.

  

