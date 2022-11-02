Kwik Trip

The new Kwik Trip in Spooner is set to open Nov. 3.

 Regan Kohler

SPOONER – The new Kwik Trip convenience store on the south end of Spooner is set to open Thursday, Nov. 3, at 5 a.m.

The new convenience store is located at N4809 Hwy. 63, on the site of the former Greeen Acres Motel. The motel was sold, and Kwik Trip Vice President Scott Teigen said it was a viable site for a second Kwik Trip.

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments