...SLICK AND SNOW COVERED ROADS ACROSS NORTHLAND...
Roads are ice and snow covered this morning as previously melted
snow refreezes and is covered with a fresh layer of actively
falling snow. Minnesota and Wisconsin Department of Transportation
road conditions and webcams show covered roadways with snow and
ice. Additionally, actively snowing falling snow may reduce
visibility to less than a mile at times.
Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations.
Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow
extra time when traveling. Make sure to turn on headlights.
Washburn County Sheriff Dennis Stuart accepted a $1,000 donation on behalf of the K9 Foundation from Kwik Trip assistant store leader Amanda Peterson Tuesday, Nov. 8, at the new store. Kwik Trip had its grand opening at the new site on the south end of Spooner.
Kwik Trip assistant store leader Amanda Peterson (L) presents a $1,000 donation to Lindsay Hayden (center) and Kayla Woody of Change in the Youth (CITY), an organization dedicated to preventing substance use in youth in the county, at the new store’s grand opening in Spooner Nov. 8.
Regan Kohler
