Young Eagles

At Warbirds North Airport in Trego, EAA Chapter 631 pilot Jack Langland gives young people a little talk on flying before taking them up for a free ride through the Young Eagles program. This smiling youngster even brought his own co-pilot buddy along for the flight.

 BILL THORNLEY

BY BILL THORNLEY

bthornley@spooneradvocate.com

TREGO– Free airplane rides were given to young people ages 8 through 17 at Warbirds North Airport on Saturday, June 12, from 2 to 5 p.m.

Beautiful, mild and sunny weather greeted the pilots and the kids as they took to the skies.

EAA Chapter 631 offered the free airplane rides at the airport west of Trego as part of EAA Young Eagles Program.

Parents and guardians were asked to accompany the individual in order to sign the necessary permission forms for flight. They happily did so as the eager young fliers waited.

Due to COVID-19, some precautions were taken for the flights. Temperatures were taken, and masks and social distancing were required.

After a brief introduction, the pilots offered the kids a short look at how the planes worked.

Then, it was into the planes, their eyes glowing with excitement. The pilots guided their planes down the runway to build up speed, and with a roar of the engine and propellers whirling, they were off into the lightly-clouded blue sky to for a view of the world below as they had likely never seen it before.

Many happy, long-lasting memories were made on Saturday, thanks to the pilots at Warbirds North Airport and EAA Chapter 631.

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments