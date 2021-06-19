BY BILL THORNLEY
TREGO– Free airplane rides were given to young people ages 8 through 17 at Warbirds North Airport on Saturday, June 12, from 2 to 5 p.m.
Beautiful, mild and sunny weather greeted the pilots and the kids as they took to the skies.
EAA Chapter 631 offered the free airplane rides at the airport west of Trego as part of EAA Young Eagles Program.
Parents and guardians were asked to accompany the individual in order to sign the necessary permission forms for flight. They happily did so as the eager young fliers waited.
Due to COVID-19, some precautions were taken for the flights. Temperatures were taken, and masks and social distancing were required.
After a brief introduction, the pilots offered the kids a short look at how the planes worked.
Then, it was into the planes, their eyes glowing with excitement. The pilots guided their planes down the runway to build up speed, and with a roar of the engine and propellers whirling, they were off into the lightly-clouded blue sky to for a view of the world below as they had likely never seen it before.
Many happy, long-lasting memories were made on Saturday, thanks to the pilots at Warbirds North Airport and EAA Chapter 631.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.