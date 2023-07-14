Library

SHELL LAKE — The Shell Lake Public Library is hosting a couple of community events this coming week.

Monday, July 18, at 2 p.m., kids ages 4-10 and their parents are invited to Elementary Storytime: Beekeepers to learn about bees and beekeepers, how they are heroes and what others can do to help them with beekeeper Val Haack from Shell Lake. Listen to stories, enjoy a question-and-answer time and make a craft.

  

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments