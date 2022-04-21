Kingdom Hall

Many Jehovah’s Witnesses in Wisconsin were overwhelmed with joy to have resumed in-person meetings at their local Kingdom Halls.

BARRONETT – All congregations of Jehovah’s Witnesses worldwide resumed holding in-person meetings during the week of April 1.

Jonathan and Bonnie Ramsdell of Barronett have been attending meetings of Jehovah’s Witnesses from infancy.

