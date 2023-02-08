LEFT: Proud youngsters like Laynee Paulin dressed as their favorite January Superheroes, showing off the nice certificates they earned for “Honesty.” RIGHT: Celebrating “Honesty” and the January Superheroes at Spooner Elementary School, music teacher Kristine Knutson played and sang at the assembly. BELOW: With “Honesty” as the theme for cape- and mask-wearing little ones at Spooner Elementary School, the January Superheroes assembled for a group photo.
Little faces exploded with excitement at Spooner Elementary School on Wednesday, Feb. 1, as the school “Superheroes” were celebrated for January. The theme for the month was “Honesty.”
Bill Thornley
Bill Thornley
Bill Thornley
