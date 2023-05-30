Chamber

SPOONER — The Spooner Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual Jack’s a Hack Golf Tournament and Business Social is coming up on Wednesday, June 21, at the Spooner Golf Club.

The Chamber is currently looking for businesses and organizations to register their teams, sign up to sponsor a hole or donate items to the raffle at the social in the clubhouse after the tournament.

