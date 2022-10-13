Charlotte Navarro tries to make a goal with the help of her mother, Abby, and Wisconsin Lumberjacks hockey player Sal Poggiali. The Lumberjacks team sponsored kids games downtown at Spooner’s Jack O’Lantern Festival Saturday, Oct. 8.
Regan Kohler
Whose woods are these? Saturday morning, they belonged to “zombies,” who jumped out and scared runners and walkers participating in the Spooner Health 5K Zombie Run on the Spooner City Park trails.
Regan Kohler
Clay LeMoine and his mother, Megan, enjoyed the sensory table in the Lakeland Family Resource Center tent at Jack O’Lantern Fest Saturday morning.
Regan Kohler
Victoria and Devon Corton's cat, Sassy, won a prize at the Washburn County Area Humane Society's costume contest Saturday. Sassy's costume was mayonnaise.
Regan Kohler
Everett Matthys and his dog, Bucky, won a prize in the Humane Society’s pet costume contest.
Regan Kohler
King of the hill? Youth enjoyed playing on hay bales in downtown Spooner during the Jack O’Lantern Festival activities.
Regan Kohler
Let me see that pumpkin roll! Youth raced their pumpkins down Seigner Hill Saturday morning at the Fire Department's Pumpkin Roll, a popular event at the Jack O'Lantern Festival.
