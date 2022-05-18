Jack Link’s to create 800 jobs with Georgia manufacturing facility

PERRY, Ga. – Gov. Brian P. Kemp announced April 26 that Jack Link’s, the global leader in meat snacks, will create 800 jobs and invest $450 million as the company expands to Georgia with a new manufacturing facility in Perry.

The announcement was made with company, state and local officials at an event at the future home of Jack Link’s.

