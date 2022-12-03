...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SUNDAY...
...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
LATE SUNDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, west winds 15 to 20 kt
with gusts up to 30 kt and waves 3 to 6 ft expected. For the
Gale Watch, southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt
and waves 4 to 7 ft possible.
* WHERE...Silver Bay Harbor to Two Harbors MN, Two Harbors to
Duluth MN, Duluth MN to Port Wing WI and Port Wing to Sand
Island WI.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until noon CST Sunday.
For the Gale Watch, from Sunday afternoon through late Sunday
night.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves.
&&
Shell Lake resident Jeff Bontekoe with a few of the hundreds of deer that still need to be processed at Louie’s Finer Meats in Cumberland.
CUMBERLAND — Did the current high prices of meat and seemingly strong population of deer in our part of northwest Wisconsin result in an increase in business at a local deer processing facility? Or is the appeal locally raised, organic and healthy and meat has on consumers? It appears it might be both.
“We’ve had a lot of deer come into Louie’s this fall,” said Shell Lake’s Jeff Bontekoe, the butcher who oversees the processing of wild game at Louie’s Finer Meats of Cumberland. “We’re at 700 deer so far this gun season alone, and I expect at least another 200 before the late season’s end. Add the 400 bow deer we processed and we’ve handled about 1,100 deer.”
