CUMBERLAND — Did the current high prices of meat and seemingly strong population of deer in our part of northwest Wisconsin result in an increase in business at a local deer processing facility? Or is the appeal locally raised, organic and healthy and meat has on consumers? It appears it might be both.

“We’ve had a lot of deer come into Louie’s this fall,” said Shell Lake’s Jeff Bontekoe, the butcher who oversees the processing of wild game at Louie’s Finer Meats of Cumberland. “We’re at 700 deer so far this gun season alone, and I expect at least another 200 before the late season’s end. Add the 400 bow deer we processed and we’ve handled about 1,100 deer.”

