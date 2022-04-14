...SNOW SHOWERS AND GUSTY WINDS MAY LEAD TO QUICKLY REDUCED
VISIBILITIES THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...
Snow showers are expected across the region today. The combination
of snow showers and breezy conditions, especially along and south
of US Highway 2, may cause roadways to become quickly snow covered
and visibilities to rapidly drop to one quarter mile or less for
brief periods. This could lead to temporary whiteout conditions
and the potential for dangerous driving conditions. If you are
traveling and encounter adverse winter driving conditions...reduce
speed and make sure headlights are on.
1 of 2
he Intermezzo Music Club Junior Division award winners in Sunday’s student auditions were (L-R): Peyton Daniels, vocal, $100 cash award, Charlie Juza, trombone, $100 cash award, Savannah Brenenstall, tuba, full scholarship to Shell Lake Arts Center Band Camp.
he Intermezzo Music Club Junior Division award winners in Sunday’s student auditions were (L-R): Peyton Daniels, vocal, $100 cash award, Charlie Juza, trombone, $100 cash award, Savannah Brenenstall, tuba, full scholarship to Shell Lake Arts Center Band Camp.
Contributed
Senior Division winners were: (front, L-R): Vicki Christenson, alto saxophone, full scholarship to Shell Lake Arts Center Band Camp; Isabella Ripley, vocal, $175 cash award. Back row, L-R: Serena Lu, piano, $175 cash award, Hailey Stariha, vocal, $175 cash award, Tyler Dorweiler, baritone saxophone, $175 cash award.
The Intermezzo Music Club held its student auditions Sunday, April 10, at the Trego Community Church. Each student will be presented with their award at their school’s spring concert, as well as perform at the Intermezzo Music Club’s annual Advent Concert set for Dec. 4 at Spooner Wesleyan Church.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.