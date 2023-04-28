TREGO — The Intermezzo Music Club held its annual Student Music Award auditions on Sunday, April 23, at Trego Community Church. Student performances were outstanding, and the following students were award recipients based on the decisions of the judges panel.

In the Junior Division, the recipients are Olivia Amparo, $100 (vocal), Matthew Glessing, $100 (vocal), Heidi Hamblin, $100 (vocal), and Elizabeth Zwisler, full scholarship to Shell Lake Arts Center music camp (clarinet).

