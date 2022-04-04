Construction
Frank Zufall

TREGO – The second of a two-year project to address existing safety and operational issues on U.S. Highway 53 in the Washburn County Town of Trego is scheduled to begin Monday, April 11.

Work in 2022 includes realigning and rebuilding northbound Highway 63, building a new northbound bridge over Potato Creek and connecting the highway to the realigned U.S. Highway 63.

