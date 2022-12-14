TREGO – The new interchange from Highway 63 to Highway 53 in Trego has opened, with two roundabouts as drivers from the east on 63 to head south or north on Highway 53, passing over Highway 53.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) project began in March 2021, and the interchange opened on Oct. 25. WisDOT reconstructed Highway 53 from Mackey Road to the existing Highway 63, relocating Highway 63 to closely follow the existing Wild Rivers Trail and constructing a new grade-separated interchange connecting 53 with realigned 63, new west frontage road from Mackey Road to County Road E, removing the Lakeside Road Bridge and creating turn lanes along Highway 53 at existing intersections, including Mackey, O’Brien and Ross roads.

