SPOONER – The Washburn County Area Humane Society will host a “Morning of Cats” at Alley Cats Coffee from 10 a.m. to noon at Spooner’s Alley Cats Coffee Saturday, Aug. 27.

The event will take place at the new location of Alley Cats, located in front of Schmitz’s Economart in Spooner.

