INDIANAPOLIS – Ella Marie Hills of Spooner received a Heritage Award for her work with the Washburn County Fair at the International Association of Fairs and Expositions (IAFE) Annual Convention Nov. 27-30.

Hills was one of five individuals presented with the award for exceptional work in the field of volunteer fair management, according to IAFE President and CEO Marla Calico.

