...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and waves
9 to 14 ft.
* WHERE...Grand Portage to Duluth to Sand Island.
* WHEN...Until 3 PM CST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Snow and freezing drizzle.. Additional snow accumulations
of up to one inch and a light glaze of ice.
* WHERE...Douglas, Bayfield, Burnett, Washburn and Sawyer
Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Lac Courte
Oreilles Reservation and the Red Cliff Band.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
INDIANAPOLIS – Ella Marie Hills of Spooner received a Heritage Award for her work with the Washburn County Fair at the International Association of Fairs and Expositions (IAFE) Annual Convention Nov. 27-30.
Hills was one of five individuals presented with the award for exceptional work in the field of volunteer fair management, according to IAFE President and CEO Marla Calico.
