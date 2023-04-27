TREGO - The Washburn County Highway Department will be doing road work on County Highway E from Mackey Creek Road to County Highway K Monday through Thursday, May 1-4, from 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The highway will be having culverts replaced, and will be closed at those times.

