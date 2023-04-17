Library

SPOONER — The Spooner Memorial Library invites everyone to attend a History Talk + Workshop on Saturday, April 29, from 3 to 5 p.m. The library hopes that this event will help to bring the community together to reflect on local histories and learn more about the histories of Wisconsinites throughout the state.

The event will start with the Badger Talk presentation “Wisconsin 101: Doing Local History with Objects” by Tom Broman, professor emeritus. Broman is co-director of Wisconsin 101, a statewide public history project for public engagement.

