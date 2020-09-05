A loon chick appears to be doing well on Grindstone Lake after being rescued from a fishing line tangle recently by two lakeshore residents with the help of two “loon rescuers” from Lake Tomahawk.
“This experience turned out to be quite an adventure for my wife, Jane, and me,” said Randall Linton.
The couple is from Eau Claire and built their cottage on Grindstone 36 years ago. “Grindstone Lake has been a vital part of our family’s life together (three children and two grandchildren),” Linton said.
He and Jane retired three years ago and now spend a significant amount of time at Grindstone. Their cottage is located in Stone Bay on the southwest corner of Grindstone.
“Jane and I have always been fascinated with the loons on Grindstone,” Linton said. “We frequently cruise the lake and have observed a long-time loon pair — and this summer a new loon chick — in Stone Bay. Over the past several weeks, only the male parent and chick have been seen.”
Night capture succeeds
On the weekend of August 21-23, Jane noticed the chick was floating awkwardly on the water and with closer view, the chick had what appeared to be fishing line around its beak and left wing.
The next day, the chick was more upright, but still struggling with fishing line.
“We initially made contact with the DNR and were referred to the Northwoods Wildlife Center in Minocqua,” Randall said. “The Wildlife Center then assisted us in connecting with Linda and Kevin Grenzer from Tomahawk on Sunday, Aug. 23. Linda and Kevin are very involved with loon study and rescue” through The Loon Project of Oneida County.
“Linda and Kevin were extremely helpful on the phone and requested pictures of the chick that would help them determine next steps,” he said. “After viewing the photos, they immediately made plans to travel to Grindstone to attempt a capture and treatment of the disabled chick.”
The Grenzers arrived at Grindstone from Tomahawk around 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25. They attempted to capture the chick for around two hours but were unsuccessful due to the chick and adult male consistently diving when they were approached by the boat.
The Grenzers then tracked the birds until it was dark enough to try a night capture.
They picked up Randall Linton at 8 p.m. to assist them with the spotlight used for the night capture, as the bright light causes a “deer in the headlights effect” and they are then much easier to net.
On the group’s second attempt, they were able to net the chick around 9 p.m. and assess its injuries. The chick had a significant amount of fishing line around its lower beak and tongue as well as a hook in its left wing that caused some tissue tearing. After removing the line and hook and consulting with a loon rehabilitation specialist in Antigo, the Grenzers and Linton decided the chick could be safely returned to the lake.
“Linda and Kevin felt it was important to return the chick to the water near its adult father,” Linton said. “After multiple searchlight scans of the bay, we could not locate the adult.
“Linda and Kevin then recommended that Jane and I keep the chick in a homemade crate overnight in our basement and look for the parent in the morning. So, we did,” he said. “The chick did well overnight and after scanning the bay early the next morning, Jane spotted the parent near the location that the chick was netted the night before.
“We could then hear the parent and the chick in our boat actually ‘talking to each other!’ Jane and I returned the chick to water and the two quickly united and we saw them feeding. All seemed well.
“We all owe a great deal of thanks to Linda and Kevin, as they are true loon experts,” Linton added. “They volunteer their time to this work. They work closely with REGI, the Rapture Education Group Inc. in Antigo, as well as The Loon Project (www.loonproject.org).
“Kevin and Linda asked that all of us in Stone Bay look out for the chick and check in with them if needed,” Linton said.
Follow-up
Linton said the chick now appears to be doing well.
“We and other observers have seen the chick moving normally and accepting frequent feedings from its father. Kevin and Linda stated that the chick would likely have died within days had it not been rescued.”
Linton said Stone Bay residents will continue to monitor the chick as it continues to recover. Later this year, if the chick cannot fly out of Grindstone for winter migration because of its injured wing, the Grenzers volunteered to return to Grindstone and rescue it again with their hovercraft vehicle.
“We urge anyone fishing to stay clear of loons, as tangled line and ingestion of lead weights can be lethal to these special birds,” Linton said.
