SPOONER– At its July 6 monthly meeting, Spooner City Council approved preliminary plans for replacing the former postal facility at 422 Front St. with a park along with submission of a Community Development Investment (CDI) grant application to help pay for the cost.
The project consists of a plan for the building’s demolition and disposal and a park development plan to replace it. The city invested $10,000 last November for an inspection and environmental investigation of the building for suspected possible lead, asbestos or other hazardous materials, and to explore the possible purchase and demolition of the facility to create a park, which the location had been previous to the building’s construction in the early 1960s.
The park would facilitate various events such craft fairs, weddings and receptions, festivals, and concerts, as well as providing a green space and connection from downtown to the Railroad Park. It also will include an archway or “gateway to the parks” at its entrance.
In February council decided to pursue acquiring the property, which the city then purchased this spring for $75,000. The demolition project is estimated at $124,380 and includes lead and asbestos abatement ($23,485), demolition and disposal ($81,960), and irrigation system ($6,915). The park development plan improvements and estimates include sidewalks ($7,250), electric vehicle chargers ($20,774) and installation ($4,420), lighting ($3,120), irrigation ($18,085), trees ($20,000), six picnic tables ($4,800) and slabs ($960), gateway to the parks ($38,971), and concrete ($6,000), also totaling an estimated $124,380.
City Administrator Bill Marx said that the CDI grant through the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation would cover $119,380, with the city’s share at $119,380 and $10,000 coming from the city’s Business Improvement District towards the archway or gateway to the parks.
An estimated start date on the demolition was not mentioned but had been indicated earlier as depending on the grant.
Other business
> Council decided to not make changes to South Front Street, Beaver Street, and Pioneer Drive area. It had been considered to close the connection to Pioneer Drive since the connecting streets provide a thoroughfare from Hwy. 70 to Economart and the south end of Spooner, resulting in heavy traffic volume on the residential streets using them as such.
Council decided to leave as is since the route is the only other connection to the south part of Spooner other than Hwy. 63, making it difficult to maintain utilities such as the sewer mains, and it would impede police, ambulance, and fire trucks and would leave no connection to the south end if Hwy. 63 were closed or blocked off, which it will be during the River Street project next year.
> Council also approved to pursue a grant opportunity for Cty. Hwy. K resurfacing and some possible reconstruction. The project would go from River Street to Sunset Lane with the city partnering with the Washburn County for the portion within the city limits.
Marx said that in addition to resurfacing the road, the part through the city may include some curb and gutter as well as some utility replacement, but that the project is early in the planning stage. He said it is funded 80% federally and 20% locally and the grant period is from 2022 to 2025 but would not happen next year due to the planned River Street project.
> Marx announced that a week ago the solar project went into service, and he indicated it is plugged into the grid and now providing power to Spooner.
> Council approved the Safety and License Committee’s recommendation to return to pre-COVID-19 restrictions regarding city facilities. The exception is the restrooms at the Centennial Park will remain closed pending hiring someone to clean them. Portable toilets will be placed there in the meantime.
