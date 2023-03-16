This time of the season can sometimes produce almost-magical foggy mornings, the kind that many residents of Washburn County woke up to recently. As the morning sun inched above the horizon, the fog became a shifting golden blanket covering the area. Along Highway 70, motorists made their way slowly through the fog. At Waterfront Park in Spooner, a warm orange glow lit up the landscape as it filtered through the trees.

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments