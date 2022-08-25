SPOONER – The Spooner Garden Club is hosting a Plant & Bake Sale Saturday, Aug. 27, from 8:30 a.m. until all is sold out, at the Schmitz’s Economart parking lot.

This is a new location for the Garden Club’s sale. There will be hardy perennials and other plants. Pots are needed. All proceeds toward scholarships and maintaining four gardens in the community.

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments