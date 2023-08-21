SPOONER — Autumn is a great time to plant, and Spooner Garden Club’s annual fall Plant and Bake Sale will give gardeners a chance to tweak their gardens with the addition of hardy plants grown by club members.

A variety of perennials for sunny and shady spots, dug from the members’ own gardens, will be waiting to enhance homes and businesses at the sale from 8:30 a.m. until sold out (which usually happens quickly) on Saturday, Aug. 26, at the parking lot of Schmitz’s Economart in Spooner.

  

