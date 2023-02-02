SPOONER – The Spooner Memorial Library has received its first two donations for the Storywalk fundraiser to support “Stories in the Park.”

A Storywalk is a display of a dismantled book. Each page is placed in an aluminum frame on an aluminum post. The posts are placed along a walkway. Families walk from page to page, doing activities along the way. They experience nature and family time while working on early literacy. The 20 Storywalk signs, already approved by the City of Spooner and Spooner School District, will start at the beginning of the paved trail at City Park, and continue until Spooner Elementary School. The signs will be maintained by the city and stories will be changed seasonally.

