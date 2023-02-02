...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
waves up to 3 ft.
* WHERE...Portions of Lake Superior.
* WHEN...Until 4 AM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO NOON CST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
40 below zero.
* WHERE...In Minnesota, Pine County. In Wisconsin, Douglas,
Bayfield, Ashland, Iron, Burnett, Washburn, Sawyer and Price
Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff
Band, the Bad River Reservation, the Lac Courte Oreilles
Reservation and the Mille Lacs Band, Hinckley and, Lena Lake
areas.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
1 of 2
Beth Thiesing, representing the Spooner Women’s Club, brought in a $600 donation toward the Spooner Memorial Library’s Storywalk fundraiser. Pictured with Thiesing is outreach librarian Katy Larson (L).
Beth Thiesing, representing the Spooner Women’s Club, brought in a $600 donation toward the Spooner Memorial Library’s Storywalk fundraiser. Pictured with Thiesing is outreach librarian Katy Larson (L).
Contributed
Seven-year-old Shelvie Russell was the very first donor toward Storywalk.
SPOONER – The Spooner Memorial Library has received its first two donations for the Storywalk fundraiser to support “Stories in the Park.”
A Storywalk is a display of a dismantled book. Each page is placed in an aluminum frame on an aluminum post. The posts are placed along a walkway. Families walk from page to page, doing activities along the way. They experience nature and family time while working on early literacy. The 20 Storywalk signs, already approved by the City of Spooner and Spooner School District, will start at the beginning of the paved trail at City Park, and continue until Spooner Elementary School. The signs will be maintained by the city and stories will be changed seasonally.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.