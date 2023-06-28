G.B. Leighton

GB Leighton, a rock group from Minneapolis, returns to the Freedom Music Festival July 1.

 Regan Kohler

SPOONER — Kick off the Fourth of July weekend with the annual Freedom Music Festival, formerly the Spooner Block Party, on Saturday, July 1, beginning at 4 p.m. at the Washburn County Fairgrounds in Spooner.

The festival has grown over the years, as it began in downtown Spooner at the parking lot across from the Civic Center. Now, with the growing popularity and the big-name lineups, the event has moved to the fairgrounds as of last year.

