The Spooner Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual Food & Wine Tasting was held Thursday, April 20, at the Civic Center. The beneficiaries of this fundraiser were the Spooner Area Youth Hockey Association (SAYHA) and the Spooner Memorial Library. Pictured from SAYHA, L-R, are Serena Fankhauser, Lindsay Meier, Chelsea Warren, Anne Focht and Leslie Gudmunsen.
The Spooner Memorial Library was one of the beneficiaries of the Food & Wine Tasting fundraiser at the Civic Center April 20. Pictured are Library Director Angie Bodzislaw (R) and board member Carol Waltz.
Regan Kohler
Max Dunn (L), co-owner of Clarity Wine Shop, was one of the many vendors at the Food & Wine Tasting last Thursday evening.
There was a large turnout at the Chamber’s Food & Wine Tasting benefit April 20.
Hilltop Retreat of Cumberland served up bruschetta and other tasty treats at the fundraiser. Pictured, L-R, are Kasey Olson, Natalie Hoff and Brianna Larson.
