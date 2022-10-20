ABOVE: Autumn mornings often feature sunrises that look as if the sky is on fire. The morning sun inches above the horizon, bathing the landscape in dark oranges and reds as a new day begins. RIGHT: Wisconsin is America’s top cranberry-producing state, and Washburn County does its part. Last week at Thea Kronlund Cranberries near Spooner, crews worked in a sea of red to bring in the tasty red berries from the flooded marshes. Cranberries from the area will soon show up at Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners across the country.
Wisconsin is America’s top cranberry-producing state, and Washburn County does its part. Last week at Thea Kronlund Cranberries near Spooner, crews worked in a sea of red to bring in the tasty red berries from the flooded marshes. Cranberries from the area will soon show up at Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners across the country.
ABOVE: Autumn mornings often feature sunrises that look as if the sky is on fire. The morning sun inches above the horizon, bathing the landscape in dark oranges and reds as a new day begins. RIGHT: Wisconsin is America’s top cranberry-producing state, and Washburn County does its part. Last week at Thea Kronlund Cranberries near Spooner, crews worked in a sea of red to bring in the tasty red berries from the flooded marshes. Cranberries from the area will soon show up at Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners across the country.
photos by Bill Thornley
Wisconsin is America’s top cranberry-producing state, and Washburn County does its part. Last week at Thea Kronlund Cranberries near Spooner, crews worked in a sea of red to bring in the tasty red berries from the flooded marshes. Cranberries from the area will soon show up at Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners across the country.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.