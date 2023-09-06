Shell Lake students returned for their first day of school on Friday, Sept. 1. For this family, it was a bittersweet moment. Mom and her kids all seemed reluctant to let go. For kids, the first day can sometimes be scary because everything is new. For parents, it can be scary in a different way, as they realize that the little ones are growing up quickly.
The morning sun was bright and so were the smiles as kids returned to classes in Spooner on Aug. 31. At Spooner Elementary School, mom Nikki Dooley was ready for the new year, with kids, Wesley, Norah and J.J.
Bill Thornley
Bill Thornley
Spooner children went back to school on Aug. 31, dressed in their best and wearing big smiles, just like second grader Olivia Goff at Spooner Elementary School.
Bill Thornley
Summer break was over for Spooner children on Aug. 31 as classes resumed. For first grader Ael Danielsen, the thought of going to school brought a happy face.
Bill Thornley
When the doors opened at Shell Lake for the first day of school on Friday, Sept. 1, Laker eighth grader Quinn Schenkenberg was one of the first in the building, wearing her backpack and a big smile.
Bill Thornley
The buses pulled up outside Shell Lake schools on Friday, Sept. 1, as students returned for the first day of a brand-new year.
