Roost

Area fire departments worked to contain the fire at The Roost in Sarona Friday afternoon.

 Regan Kohler

SARONA - The Roost, a restaurant in Sarona on County Highway B, broke out in fire early Friday afternoon, June 9.

Area fire departments were on the scene, and the fire appeared to be put out near 4 p.m.

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments