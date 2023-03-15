SASD

SPOONER — School district funding is under crisis across Wisconsin, and the Spooner Area School District is placing an operating referendum on the Tuesday, April 4 general election ballot seeking help in funds to alleviate this pressure.

Supt. Dr. David Aslyn said the district is asking for $1.95 million per year over a three-year period. This is a non-recurring referendum, with no open-ended spending authority, and levy authorization would sunset at the end of the three-year period.

