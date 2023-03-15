...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12
inches possible, except 12 to 18 inches in northeast Douglas
County and all of Bayfield County. Winds could gust as high as
40 mph.
* WHERE...Douglas, Bayfield, Burnett, Washburn and Sawyer
Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band
and the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation.
* WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through late Friday night.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds could also create blowing snow
and possibly white-out conditions particularly near the Lake
Superior shoreline.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
&&
SPOONER — School district funding is under crisis across Wisconsin, and the Spooner Area School District is placing an operating referendum on the Tuesday, April 4 general election ballot seeking help in funds to alleviate this pressure.
Supt. Dr. David Aslyn said the district is asking for $1.95 million per year over a three-year period. This is a non-recurring referendum, with no open-ended spending authority, and levy authorization would sunset at the end of the three-year period.
