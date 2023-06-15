...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR NORTHWEST WISCONSIN...
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until noon
tomorrow. This advisory affects people living in the following
counties: Ashland, Bayfield, Burnett, Douglas, Iron, Price, Sawyer,
Washburn.
Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires has entered northwest
Wisconsin and will move southeast today into Thursday morning. We
will continue to monitor PM2.5 concentrations closely and adjust the
air quality advisory area or timing as needed. The air quality index
is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People
with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should reduce
prolonged or heavy exertion.
For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov
An old veteran of the Spooner Farmers Market, Sou Vang from Chippewa Falls has been a vendor for 25 years. Vang and his family sell delicious fresh vegetables and homegrown flowers. He was happy with the move to the Washburn County Fairgrounds. “It is a good location, lots of room and good for the people,” he commented. Visit Vang and his family at the Farmers Market from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays through Oct. 7.
Among the many friendly vendors offering goods at the Spooner Farmer’s Market this season is Susan Merchant of Lone Pine Ranch, which is celebrating 97 years. Merchant was selling homemade soaps and locally produced honey at the Washburn County Fairgrounds on Saturday, June 10.
Welcome to the Spooner Farmer’s Market! Nikki Halverson is the co-manager of the Spooner Farmer’s Market, serving this season with Stacy Hall. Halverson was on hand for the first Saturday at the Washburn County Fairgrounds. “This is a good partnership with the fairgrounds, and I love the new location,” she commented. Those taking in the Farmers Market also frequently mentioned enjoying the move to the fairgrounds.
Bill Thornley
Who could resist these fresh bundles of rhubarb, one of the many goods available Saturdays at the Spooner Farmer’s Market? These bundles were offered by the Vang family.
Bill Thornley
Tasty goods were the specialty of Spooner Farmers Market vendor Stacy Ziemke, operating as Stacy’s Tasty Salsa. Also available were pickled garlic, dilly beans and more.
Bill Thornley
Bill Thornley
