Right: On a blue-sky Saturday, June 3, many people attended and enjoyed exhibits and games sponsored by the Lakeland Family Resource Center, which helps with family matters, at the Washburn County Family Festival at the fairgrounds in Spooner. Here, young Ada and Brax had fun spraying water to knock down boxes.
Spooner-Trego Lions Club members stand with games and treats in the exhibition hall. Shown are Felicia Pokorny and children with Lions Brenda DeWitt and Connie Huebner. It was an enjoyable day and much appreciated by all.
Regan Kohler
A popular event at the Family Festival is always the slide and inside jumping game, with great fun.
Bob Wanek
Washburn County’s Fairest of the Fair, Aubree Becker, served free walking tacos at the food booth.
Regan Kohler
Bob Wanek
Young Max was unsure if he wanted to become a golfer after trying a putting game on Saturday morning.
Regan Kohler
Left: Amanda Grace from Music Makes it Right provided the live entertainment.
Regan Kohler
Orbeez are a newer popular game, which was sponsored by Faith Lutheran Church.
Regan Kohler
Dominic army-crawls his way through the tube at the Family Festival.
