SHELL LAKE — The Northwest Wisconsin Graziers Network, University of Wisconsin-River Falls Forage Project and UW-Madison Extension would like to invite people to attend this year’s fall grazing conference in Shell Lake from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5.

The conference will be held at the Shell Lake Community Center, 200 W. Lake Dr., next to Highway 63 in Washburn County. The Community Center is less than a block east of Highway 63 in the center of town. Registration and the trade show will start at 8:30 a.m. The meal will be catered by Judy’s Country Caterer, a local rural business.

