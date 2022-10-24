...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...South winds or becoming south at 15 to 20 kt with gusts
up to 35 kt and waves 2 to 5 ft. Some higher gale force gusts
will be possible as well, mainly mid morning into the afternoon
and closer to shore.
* WHERE...Portions of Lake Superior.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...GUSTY WINDS EXPECTED TODAY...
Strong southerly winds with gusts of 35 to 45 mph are expected
today, especially form mid-morning into early afternoon, as a
strong area of low pressure moves north through the region. Be
sure to secure any loose objects that may blow away.
SHELL LAKE — The Northwest Wisconsin Graziers Network, University of Wisconsin-River Falls Forage Project and UW-Madison Extension would like to invite people to attend this year’s fall grazing conference in Shell Lake from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5.
The conference will be held at the Shell Lake Community Center, 200 W. Lake Dr., next to Highway 63 in Washburn County. The Community Center is less than a block east of Highway 63 in the center of town. Registration and the trade show will start at 8:30 a.m. The meal will be catered by Judy’s Country Caterer, a local rural business.
