Hangar 97 CEO Chris Olson and attorney/pilot Keith Pieper, seated in middle of room, address the airport committee on the proposed new hangar and venue.

 Dave Zeug

SHELL LAKE — The Shell Lake Airport Management Committee met on Thursday, Dec. 8, to listen to a presentation from Airport Hangar 97, a wedding and event venue looking to expand their business model to the Shell Lake Airport.

Hangar 97 currently operates an executive hangar for these events at the Forest Lake, Minn. Airport, where it’s been in operation for five years.

