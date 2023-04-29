SPOONER — Unknown. Due to cases going unreported and racial data on missing persons being poorly tracked, the actual number of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls (MMIWG) across the United States is unknown.

Even being underreported, the National Crime Information Center had over 5,000 missing Indigenous women and girls reported in 2016. Only 116 of those were logged into the Department of Justice’s national database.

