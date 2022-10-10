Northwind

SPOONER – Fall is here, and it’s time for the Eat and Read Book Club to start again.

Eat and Read is a literature group that strives to read a variety of books from various time periods and locations. The book club was started in 2011 by Heidi Wahlstrom and Jessica Smuda. Each year, a list of books is compiled that the group has expressed interest in or that fit into a reading theme. Previous themes have been World Literature, Original Monster Mash, Science Fiction Literature, Women’s Literature, Let’s Visit Paris and Off to Ireland.

