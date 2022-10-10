...DENSE FOG OVER TWIN PORTS...
The areas affected include...
Duluth MN to Superior WI...
At 838 AM CDT, marine weather observations indicated an isolated
area of dense fog, reducing visibility below one half mile. The
dense fog was located over Duluth Lift Bridge Channel, across the
Twin Ports Harbor, and extending approximately 2 to 4 miles
northeast into Lake Superior.
Locations impacted include...
Duluth Lift Bridge Channel, Duluth Harbor, Superior Harbor, and
Barkers Island.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Dense fog was reducing visibility below 1 mile. Reduce your speed,
and keep a lookout for other vessels, buoys, and breakwaters. Keep
your navigation lights on. If not equipped with radar, you should
consider seeking safe harbor.
&&
SPOONER – Fall is here, and it’s time for the Eat and Read Book Club to start again.
Eat and Read is a literature group that strives to read a variety of books from various time periods and locations. The book club was started in 2011 by Heidi Wahlstrom and Jessica Smuda. Each year, a list of books is compiled that the group has expressed interest in or that fit into a reading theme. Previous themes have been World Literature, Original Monster Mash, Science Fiction Literature, Women’s Literature, Let’s Visit Paris and Off to Ireland.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.